Exciting Updates from Habitat

(Rendering courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

26 New Homes Coming to Bend!

Bend City Council approved the sale of surplus land to a new partnership between Bend-Redmond Habitat and Thistle & Nest.

Two parcels of land, which will be sold for approximately $20,000 each, will become 26 units on NE Franklin Avenue and NE Bear Creek Avenue.

Wilson Ave Applications

Our homeownership team is processing a strong group of applicants to see who will be selected as the partner family for this accessible, middle-income home.

Habitat on the Hill

Carly Colgan & DeeDee Johnson represented Bend-Redmond Habitat in D.C. to advocate for funding and policies to support affordable homeownership in Central Oregon.

Construction picks back up in Redmond

With our 27th St. Townhomes in Bend nearly complete, the team has moved to our five homes on NW Cedar Ave. and two homes on SW Wickiup.

The ReStore is on eBay

Our ReStore opened up a new storefront on eBay to sell certain unique items to a broader market.

Upcoming Events

Black History Month

Join Habitat and Bend YIMBY at the Bend ReStore to celebrate Black History Month! Learn about housing discrimination, hear from Riccardo Waites on the Good Deeds project, and discover Habitat’s efforts to advance black homeownership in our community.

Mt. Bachelor $99 Play Forever Thursdays

New this season, Mt. Bachelor is offering $99 lift tickets every Thursday in January, February, and March 2024. $5 from every ticket purchased will go to a different nonprofit as part of Mt. Bachelor’s Play Forever initiative. We are the beneficiary on Thursday, February 29.

