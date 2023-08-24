Experience Desert Writing at Waterston Prize Ceremony

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony! Hear from acclaimed authors on Thursday, September 14 as we recognize excellence in nonfiction writing about desert landscapes.

This year’s authors are:

Keynote speaker Thor Hanson, Ph.D.

The acclaimed biologist, Guggenheim Fellow and author of books about the natural world—most recently Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid—will share how species are adapting (or not) to climate change.

Guest Judge Rena Priest (Lummi)

Rena Priest is Washington state’s first Native American poet laureate. Her debut collection, Patriarchy Blues, earned an American Book Award. Priest was also the 2022 Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Writing Fellow.

Waterston Prize Winner Anna Welch

Welch will read from her winning submission, “Momentum: A Trans-Continental Bicycle Journey,” which details cycling 3,700 miles across the continental United States and encountering her first desert. Welch holds a degree in English Literature from the University of Otago and was most recently featured in the anthology True Travel Tales by Fine Line Press.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony

Thursday, September 14

5:30-6:30pm — Reception

6:30-8pm — Program

$10, members receive 20% discount

