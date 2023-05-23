Express Employment Professionals Brand Marks 40 Years of Superior Staffing Service

Boasting more than 860 locations internationally, Express Employment International, the parent company of Express Employment Professionals of Central Oregon, location, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary as the premier staffing agency of choice for businesses and job seekers.

The journey to becoming an international franchised staffing giant was decades in the making, an evolution forged from humble beginnings, marked by perseverance and an undying passion to help people build better lives for themselves and their families and help communities grow and prosper.

Today Express’ network spans three continents and offers Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, Office Services, and Professional staffing solutions backed by four decades of success.

“The Express Employment Professionals office here in Central Oregon will also be celebrating 40 wonderful years in the community this upcoming August.,” said Chris Petty franchise manager of the Bend Express franchise office. “Our partnership with our international team out of Oklahoma City has been a game changer for our local community. The benefit of working with Express is having that hometown feel, with a large corporate backing. We are looking forward to 40+ more years here serving the local community.”

Express is committed to providing hope through employment by connecting reputable companies with quality job seekers and has been recognized in industry rankings for its efforts, including:

Forbes: America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms, and America’s Best Large Employers

Staffing Industry Analysts: Fourth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Second-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Third-Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Direct Hire Firm and 11th-Largest Global Staffing Firm

