Fall Recreation Program Registration Opens August 5-7

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is opening registration for fall recreation programs and fall/winter sports leagues on August 5, 6 and 7. The Fall 2024 Online Playlist is available for viewing and download now.

To continue to help spread out opening day demand, program registration is staggered over three days. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage load on the registration website.

September-December programs and fall/winter leagues will open for registration as follows:

Day 1, August 5: Recreation, enrichment and sports camps and programs. This includes no-school camps, art, crafts, sports, ice skating, technology, fitness, outdoors, cooking and more.

Day 2, August 6: Swim lessons and aquatics programs for youth and adults.

Day 3, August 7: Sports leagues — fall/winter leagues including adult curling, adult hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth volleyball, middle school Ultimate and youth/middle school/high school basketball leagues.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so now at register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs on August 5, 6 and 7.

When registrations open at 6am each morning, patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 6am (August 5-7 only)

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

The Pavilion: 1001 SW Bradbury Way — open at 6am (August 5-7 only)

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.

Additionally, please note that any old balances on a household account must be paid in full before registering for any programs.

bendparksandrec.org