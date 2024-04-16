Family Access Network Partners with Meta’s Prineville Data Center

Family Access Network (FAN) has partnered with Meta’s Prineville Data Center as a recipient of their 2024 Data Center Community Action Grant. FAN was awarded a grant of $5,000 to help address poverty related needs by students and their family members in the Crook County School District. At an awards presentation at the Prineville Data Center, FAN staff joined this year’s grant recipients to celebrate the hard work and impactful projects occurring to enhance the long-term vitality of Crook County. Many of the fellow recipients are crucial partners to our Crook County FAN advocates, assisting in the connection of students to basic-needs services such as food, clothing, school supplies and more.

“The impact of this award goes beyond just helping students and their family members thrive,” said Marianna Frisinger, FAN foundation board chair. “Meta’s Prineville Data Center has demonstrated the importance of enhancing the community as a whole. Their enthusiasm for making a difference in the Crook County community is unmistakable!”

Meta supports long-term community vitality through their Data Center Community Action Grants program by investing in local schools and nonprofits. These grants are available to projects that address critical community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. They are proud to call their data center communities home and to build lasting partnerships to help them thrive. Since 2011, Meta has provided more than 1,500 grants and $40+ million in funding to schools and nonprofits in the communities where their data centers are located.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675