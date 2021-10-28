Family Access Network Receives $10,000 from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

Grant Will Benefit Low-income Children & their Family Members in Deschutes County

Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF) recently awarded Family Access Network (FAN) with a $10,000 grant to support vital services for children and their family members who are low-income, unhoused, or experiencing poverty in Deschutes County. FAN was among 12 organizations in Deschutes County to receive funding in this grant cycle. Many of FAN’s community partners also received awards, including Assistance League of Bend, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, J Bar J Youth Services, Jericho Road, The Giving Plate, Inc., The Latino Community Association and more.

“The existence of a pandemic and widespread wildfire didn’t mean the problems faced day after day — hunger relief, unhoused people, the need for warm clothing — went away,” said Carma Monarich, CCUIF executive director. “They didn’t. Actually, they became more pronounced. And the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation continued to put one foot in front of the other as it supported agencies that fed people, provided people with shelter, clothed people, gave extra teaching assistance for those attending school and more. Our work continued.”

The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675