Family Access Network Receives $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a grant of $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation to support FAN advocate services at M.A. Lynch Elementary School in Redmond, Oregon for the upcoming school year. According to Central Oregon Health Data, M.A. Lynch Elementary is in one of the most food-insecure census tracts in Deschutes County. During the 2021-22 school year, the FAN advocate there served 118 individuals through work at M.A. Lynch Elementary, connecting them to resources such as food, clothing, school supplies, health services, rent/utility relief and more.

“FAN is honored to partner with Chambers Family Foundation in our efforts to assist students and their family members at M.A. Lynch Elementary School in connecting to basic-needs services,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “This grant will enable our FAN advocate to assist families in finding hope, help and new possibilities.”

Carolyn Chambers established the Chambers Family Foundation in 1999. She was an astute businesswoman and a communications pioneer in the early days of cable television. She combined her business acumen with her love of Oregon to create the Chambers Family Foundation based in beautiful Eugene, Oregon. The foundation awards grants to residents and organizations throughout Lane, Benton and Deschutes counties — building stronger communities through support of arts, education, medical, health and community initiatives. The foundation has awarded over $17 million dollars since its inception, making a tremendous impact all across Oregon.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675