Family Access Network Receives $2,500 from MDU Resources Foundation

MDU Resources Foundation recently granted the Family Access Network (FAN) $2,500 to connect children and families to basic-need resources in Central Oregon. It only takes $100 to give a child FAN advocate services for an entire year, and funds from MDU Resources will ensure that 25 children and their family members who are low income, living in poverty or experiencing homelessness receive basic needs such as: nourishing food, safe shelter, seasonally appropriate clothing, health care and much more.

“Thanks to partners like MDU Resources, FAN is able to connect local kids and families to essential resources, which is more important than ever during this global health and economic crisis,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN Foundation Executive Director.

MDU Resources Foundation strives to share its success by supporting local initiatives that strengthen communities. Incorporated in 1983, the MDU Resources Foundation and member companies (Knife River Corporation, MDU Utilities Group, SBI Energy, Inc. and MDU Construction Services Group) aim to give back to the locations where they operate in order to make them stronger. They believe that a healthy economic and social environment is responsible for their success, and work to improve the communities where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 public schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675