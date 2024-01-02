Family Access Network Receives $25,000 from Central Oregon Health Council

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $25,000 grant from Central Oregon Health Council (COHC) to support FAN advocates in bringing critical basic-needs services to children and their family members in rural areas throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. These funds will help with FAN’s goal to decrease food insecurity and provide wraparound support for low-income and income-constrained households.

“COHC is committed to improving the health of the Central Oregon community and this grant support is one such example,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “We are grateful for our collaborative partnership with COHC to ensure kids in Central Oregon have access to basic-needs services.”

COHC is dedicated to improving the health of the region and providing oversight of the Medicaid population and Coordinated Care Organization (CCO). COHC was officially created by Senate Bill 204 in 2011 to promote the health of the region’s residents and seeks to achieve the Triple Aim of improving health outcomes, increasing satisfaction with the health system, and reducing cost. COHC’s mission is to serve as the governing Board for the CCO and to connect the CCO, patients, providers, Central Oregon, and resources.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675