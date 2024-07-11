Family, Fun & Felicitous Food

(Photo by Andrea Hine)

Every once in a while, we all need a little magic in our lives, and where is the best place to find that magic? Wetlands Taphouse in La Pine, of course.

Do you remember when La Pine was so small the census taker just used his fingers? Now La Pine is the second fastest growing city in Oregon. The word is out. La Pine has more and more to offer and Wetlands Taphouse is a huge leap in progress for this small country town.

But, that’s not the case anymore. La Pine is now a town no longer filled with enjoyable emptiness, but is beginning to populate with people coming from all over.

It’s certainly a Brew-tiful day in the neighborhood!

Wetlands Taphouse is La Pine’s number one venue for fantastic food, favorable beer, satisfying specialty drinks, fabulous friends coupled with spectacular meadow and mountain views!

It’s also a great place to watch the game, listen to live music, and generally have a great time!

Nothing is better than kicking back, enjoying hot food with warm friends and a cold beer. Sip, Savor, Repeat.

Embarking in 2022, and despite continuing tough times for local establishments, Wetlands Taphouse continues to lead the way.

During my last visit I found out that spilling a beer is the adult equivalent of losing a balloon?

Did you know, in heaven there is no beer? Which is why we have to drink it here.

Stop by Wetlands Taphouse and throw some food down your neck and a few drinks, or a brew or two. They serve specialty drinks, wine, lagers, IPAs, porters, ciders and even spiked coffees.

Wetlands also has four food trucks: Fish Lips, LaChapelle’s Pizza, Fat Cat BBQ and The Corndog Co.

Fish Lips — Oh, you’ll be Hooked! If your kid won’t eat fish, do you know what you can replace it with? …. Cats! Cat’s Love Fish!

Do you enjoy pizza? Me too! Carbs are my soulmate — you’ll truly enjoy LaChapelle’s Pizza.

Fat Cat BBQ — Everybody knows that Barbecue was the Original Social Media.

And their newest food truck addition, The Corndog Co of Central Oregon — Hey, great food is basically a tasty hug!

Wetlands Taphouse is also grounded in hospitality with their staff’s warm welcoming smiles and unparalleled service.

Beer is actually vital for survival. Dinosaurs didn’t have any and look what happened to them.

Whether you just want great food, a couple of drinks, a fun night out, or a little bit of the three, Wetlands Taphouse wants to provide everyone in Central Oregon with the happy space and high-vibe atmosphere to be together with the people you cherish.

The staff, food, brews and music are fire! Who says you can’t buy happiness!?

Imagine how great life would be if pizza, brisket, corn dogs and beer made you skinny.

Wetlands Taphouse is your one-stop shop for family fun, great food, favorable drinks and fantastic music!

Local concert tickets average $100 each. Why on earth would anyone ‘pay’ to hear LIVE MUSIC? Or stand up comedy? Watch sporting events? At Wetlands Taphouse there are no tickets to purchase and no cover charge.

The outdoor stage hosts Karaoke too! Are you ready to get out there with your Music? Countless music icons have gotten their start playing at Karaoke nights.

It’s fun, exciting, and a great way to have memorable times with friends and family. No pretenses, just gathering good people to play good music and supporting a local business.

Where words fail, music speaks, and thank goodness Wetlands has musicians that play more than just Country Music…….Classic Rock, Reggae, Contemporary, and more because I will literally jump out of a moving vehicle if you put on country music but, I don’t mean to denigrate those who do. And for the people who like country music, denigrate means ‘put down.’ LOL

Hungry? They have food!

Thirsty? They have drinks!

Lonely? They have drinks!

Speaking of loneliness, the last time I was somebody’s ‘Type,’ I was donating blood.

What I find strange is; when I sell liquor, it’s called bootlegging, when Wetlands Taphouse does it, it’s called hospitality.

If you haven’t been to this now iconic establishment at least once, put it on your Bucket List. You won’t be sorry! If you’re waiting for a written invitation, this is it.

Although this article is a bit on the whimsical side, Wetlands Taphouse leads the pack when it comes to promoting responsible drinking habits.

Article by TLCTheLudicrousCritic, travel writer and brewmaster of words, along with Total Exposure Studios.

wetlandslapine.com • 541-907-1402 • 51375 Hwy 97, La Pine