First Interstate Bank & Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Donate $10,000 to Local Nonprofit Organizations

Two Sisters nonprofits recently received a surprise donation of $10,000 each from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The gift was made possible by the Member Impact Fund grant program, in which First Interstate received a 3-to-1 funding match from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines. Seed to Table and Sisters Kiwanis Foundation will both be receiving $10,000 to support their causes within the greater Sisters area.

“First Interstate Bank has been a wonderful community partner and supporter since Seed to Table’s beginning,” said Audrey Tehan, founder and farm director of the organization. “Consistent support from our community like this grant is critical to providing fresh veggies and farm-based education throughout the community. This grant will boost our community vitality and community connections; keeping fresh vegetables in our local food pantries and making sure our kids will be able to enjoy hands-on, farm-based education.”

Seed to Table aims to increase the health and wellness of the Central Oregon community through providing equitable access to locally grown, farm fresh produce and offering opportunities in farm-based education.

“Grant support is a HUGE part of what makes it possible to operate the Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank,” Jeff Taylor and Doug Wills wrote in an email on behalf of the Sisters Kiwanis volunteer staff. “The need has never been greater. We receive a great deal of donated food, but to do a good job we must purchase over half the food we distribute. The thing about actual food donations is we get what we get. Maybe a bunch of something, but not the item we are short of. Grant funds allow us to fill in those gaps and have a good selection. Our food bank and its volunteers sincerely appreciate the fantastic support we get from the community. Thank you!”

Sisters Kiwanis Foundation strives to make a difference in its communities by supporting the children who are to become the future. It supports its communities through participation in service projects of local, national, and international importance.

“This is what community banking is all about–helping the places we call home reach their greatest potential,” said Daniel Stoltz, First Interstate Bank’s retail manager. “Seed to Table and Sisters Kiwanis Foundation’s impact can’t be understated; they are answering the needs of small businesses with practical, accessible financial solutions that foster economic growth. We are grateful to FHLB Des Moines for partnering with us on this initiative and thrilled to put our values into action for the benefit of our communities.”

The Member Impact Fund is a matching grant program from FHLBank Des Moines that was introduced in 2023 with the aim of supporting affordable housing and community development initiatives. As a result of this partnership with FHLB Des Moines, First Interstate can provide nearly $2.6 million in philanthropic support this year alone to 125 eligible organizations across Montana, North Dakota, and Oregon.

Additionally, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants to local community organizations throughout its 14-state footprint, with contributions funded by setting aside two percent of pre-tax earnings. These funds aid in a host of valuable initiatives, from improving workforce development to boosting early childhood education to mitigating poverty.

More information on First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic efforts is available here. More details about Seed to Table can be found here. Information about Sisters Kiwanis Foundation can be found here.

About FHLB Des Moines:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with over 1,200 member institutions to support affordable housing, economic development, and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts, and community development financial institutions. FHLB Des Moines is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding.

About First Interstate Bank:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

