Fish Reintroduction & River Restoration in the Upper Deschutes to be Topic of Next ‘Raise The Deschutes’ Educational Seminar Series

(Spawning Chinook Salmon at the end of a long and difficult journey | Photo: Shutterstock)

On February 28, the Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) is hosting its seventh Raise the Deschutes seminar series. This month’s seminar will be exploring fish reintroduction and river restoration in the Upper Deschutes Basin

This seminar will focus on the history of reintroduction and ongoing restoration efforts to support migrating salmon and steelhead on their return to historic spawning waters in the Upper Deschutes Basin. Speakers will include Megan Hill, natural resource manager for Portland General Electric and board member at the DRC; Kris Knight, executive director of the Deschutes Watershed Council; and DRC’s programs manager, Jacob Kimiecik.

The Deschutes River Conservancy, in concert with many of its local partners, is continuing with its popular Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series. The series provides opportunities for the public to engage with water experts who will present on and answer questions regarding the primary water issues affecting the Deschutes River Basin, including water supply, river hydrology, climate change, canal piping, water conservation options and solutions for resiliency.

Seminar sponsors include City of Bend, Mt. Bachelor/Sun Country Tours, Hand in Hand Productions, COIC (Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council), Patagonia of Bend and the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club of Bend.

Where: Open Space Event Studios in Bend’s Midtown District on Online

When: February 28

Time: 6-8pm

This seminar will be one and a half hours but will include gathering time before and afterward to mingle, have a drink and ask additional questions. Beverages are available for purchase; you are welcome to being your own dinner.

Cost: FREE

Accessibility: Each seminar will be primarily geared toward an in-person audience but will be professionally streamed and recorded to reach a wider audience in partnership with Hand in Hand Productions.

Registration: deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org/RaisetheDeschutesSeminarSeriesFebruaryAnadromousFish/index.html

About the Deschutes River Conservancy:

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) formed 25 years ago with a mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. The DRC has a multi-stakeholder board and through collaborative efforts has restored up to 208 cfs (equivalent to 93,357 gallons per minute) of flow in the basin with non-litigious, voluntary and market-based programs.

deschutesriver.org