Five Fusion Now Open Seven Days Weekly, Patio Reservations Available

(Photo courtesy of Five Fusion)

Beginning immediately, Five Fusion is now open daily from 4-9pm, along with seasonal outdoor patio seating. The expanded hours allow Chef Sascha Lyon and his team of culinary experts to showcase a thoughtfully designed new menu.

“Five Fusion is a love letter to Modern Japanese cuisine. Its current iteration is rooted in history and inspired by the intersection of Japanese and French culinary style and technique, which have harmoniously existed together and inspired one another for centuries,” shares Chef Sascha Lyon. “I had tremendous opportunities as a child to travel and connect with different food and cultures. Our team enjoyed a collaborative process to bring mutual influences together in our innovative new menu.”

The full menu, extensive bar offerings and other details are available on the website at www.5fusion.com.

About Chef/Owner Sascha Lyon :

A native Angeleno, Sascha Lyon began his culinary career at the age of 14 working in Michel Blanchet’s kitchen at L’Ermitage. Lyon then joined the team at Citrus under Chef Michel Richard and Chef de Cuisine Alain Giraud. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Lyon moved to New York City to work with renowned chef Daniel Boulud, an opportunity made possible by Michelin three-star Chef Roger Vergé of Moulin de Mougins in the south of France.

Chosen by Boulud to be one of 12 young chefs selected from around the world to be part of the opening team at Restaurant Daniel, Lyon was only 20 years old when he joined Boulud’s team, where he remained for the next three years.

Lyon left New York to cook in London and Miami and returned to join the opening team of Balthazar as Sous Chef. Three years later, he earned the prestigious title of Chef de Cuisine of Pastis, where he remained for the next six years.

After many years living and working in NYC and Europe, Lyon and his wife, Rita, moved to Oregon to enjoy the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. He held the Executive Chef position at King Estate Winery in the Willamette Valley before relocating to Bend to champion the future of 5 Fusion.

Five Fusion is located at 821 NW Wall. For reservations call 541-323-2328 or visit the website.

5fusion.com