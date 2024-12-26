FORJing Ahead

FORJ Launches First Journalism Lab on January 14

We are excited to launch Homelessness: Real Stories, Real Solutions, which aims to dispel myths about homelessness through in-depth reporting and multimedia storytelling in Central Oregon. Stay tuned for more!

FJA Receives $4,500 Pacific Power Grant

FORJ has received a $4,500 Pacific Power Grant for Future Journalists of America. In combination with the Braemar Charitable Trust Grant of $10,000, and the generous support of our community, this fall we raised $17,750 to fund FJA programming.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to our fall campaign. Your contributions have long-lasting impacts.

