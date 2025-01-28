Fostering Connections Through Food

(HDFFA’s 2024 Directory Cover (the 13th annual edition) | Photo courtesy of HDFFA)

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) invites farmers, ranchers, and food businesses in the tri-county area of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to join our growing network of partners. HDFFA partners are committed to supporting our local food system, expanding access to fresh, healthy food, and fostering the power of connection through food.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves good food, HDFFA offers an annual partnership program to strengthen connection and collaboration across our local food community and to increase visibility of the many local food producers and businesses in Central Oregon.

Partner benefits include priority points for On Farm Efficiency Grants, free admission to HDFFA workshops and networking events, invitation to host one of their popular Farm-to-Table dinners, an opportunity to be featured at a Farmers Market tasting event at their booth, and a listing on their online directory, tastecentraloregon.org.

Partners who sign up by March 7, 2025 will be included in the 14th annual Food & Farm Directory, a free publication that connects Central Oregon residents and visitors with local food. The Directory will be distributed beginning at our First Friday Launch Party event in the Old Mill District on May 2, 2025 and then throughout the year via both The Source and The Nugget. It will also be available at Farmers Markets and local businesses, reaching 32,000+ readers.

hdffa.org • hdffa.org/join-our-network