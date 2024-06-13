Free Community Celebration at Village Green Park

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Get ready for an evening of fun and music on Friday, June 28! We’re thrilled to announce a vibrant community celebration at Village Green Park and a special 4th Friday Art Walk with live music at 12 participating locations! This family-friendly event will feature live music, delicious food, drinks, a mini parade, puppet theater, and interactive art experiences for all ages.

Learn More

Festival artists The East Pointers and The Sam Chase and the Untraditional will be performing a sneak peek concert from 6:30-8:30pm on the main Ponderoo Stage. Best part? No wristband required!

During the art walk patrons can pick up a Ponderoo Passport and map from a participating location and have it stamped at 8 of the 13 locations to redeem it for a Little Ponderoo, a miniature wood rainbow trout created by Jason Chinchen and the SHS Woods II students and painted by local artists and community members.

Passports can be redeemed at the check-in tent at Village Green Park on Friday, June 28 beginning at 6 p.m and will be available as long as supplies last.

Art Walk Info

Big Ponderoo

June 28 & 29

Sisters, Oregon

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org