Free Young Artists Scholarship Concert This Friday

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Announcing the 2024 Young Artists Scholarship Recipients

Bravo! Last weekend, 15 accomplished young musicians ages 13 to 24 were awarded scholarships from Sunriver Music Festival.

THIS Friday at 7pm come see a selection of these fine musicians perform in a free concert in Sunriver. No tickets necessary. See you there!

THEN, on July 14, will you come “Raise the Baton” with us at the Festival’s annual fundraiser in Bend so that these vital scholarships for the future of music can continue? Read on for details.

2024 Young Artists Scholarship Recipients

This week, Sunriver Music Festival awarded $35,800 to 15 students, ages 13 to 24. The students study piano, violin, voice, guitar, oboe and trombone. Eight of the scholarships will go towards college tuition (two for master’s degrees), three for summer music camps/conservatories and four for private lessons.

Young Artists Scholarship Recital

*This Friday*, June 7 at 7pm

Community Bible Church at Sunriver

1 Theatre Drive, Sunriver

Free and open to the public

All are invited to attend this free community concert to be inspired by the future of music with these advanced young musicians. Tickets are not required.

Raise the Baton:

The Elements of Music

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Details | Buy Tickets

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the event features performances by Central Oregon’s finest young student musicians.

The cost to attend is $100 per person, and includes hearty hors d’oeuvres and complimentary wine and soft drinks.

The Raise the Baton silent auction will include the season’s original framed art by Robert Allan Hooper (entitled Twilight Glow), plus the opportunity to discover and sponsor “the elements of music:” guest artists, orchestra musicians, individual concerts and musical works, solo parts, travel costs, and more. The auction and sponsorship opportunities will be hosted by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik.

Throughout its 29-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon.

Tickets are on sale now. We hope you will join in keeping the arts alive and vibrant in Central Oregon!

Buy Tickets Now

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Season Overview | Season Brochure

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! In August 2024, Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented. Guest artists include pianists Orion Weiss and Joyce Yang, and violinist Tessa Lark.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the 2024 Summer Festival are on sale now!

Buy Tickets Now

BUY 1 FULL PRICE TICKET,

GET A FREE TICKET FOR AGE 17 & UNDER

A limited number of free tickets are available for age 17 and under.

Call 541-593-9310 to order.

SERIES SAVINGS — 10% DISCOUNT

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo violin recital and save 10 percent!

To receive the discount, add all 6 concerts to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart.

