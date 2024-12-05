Freshen My Home Announces First Fresh Freebie Recipient

(Photo courtesy of Freshen My Home)

Freshen My Home, the innovative home cleaning subscription service, is proud to announce Donna C. as the recipient of its first-ever Fresh Freebie. This community-driven initiative invites people to nominate friends, neighbors, or themselves who would enjoy a one-time complimentary cleaning service — a small but meaningful way to bring ease and comfort to those who have given so much to others.

Donna C., a devoted mother and lifelong community servant, has spent her life enriching the lives of others. In her later years, Donna remains a pillar of kindness and generosity. Known for her warmth and hospitality, she has always opened her home with grace and ensured that every guest felt welcomed. Visitors to the farm often found themselves getting a ride on the back of a four-wheeler or picking cherries with the family. Beyond her own home, Donna’s service to her community is nothing short of extraordinary: working tirelessly at the County Courthouse, where her kindness and fairness touched everyone she encountered, and even helping older acquaintances with errands and medical appointments.

Donna’s nominator, her own daughter, shared why she nominated her mother: “She has always been a good hostess and welcomed people into her home. I would like to assist and bless her with this cleaning service.” Freshen My Home is honored to support Donna and celebrate the impact she has had on her family and community.

“At Freshen My Home, we believe in giving back to the people who make our communities stronger,” said Sandra Cloud, founder of Freshen My Home. “Donna’s story moved us. I think we’re all wanting more kindness in this world — more soft places to land. Freshen My Home is thrilled to offer her this small token of appreciation for the countless ways she has shown kindness to others.”

The Fresh Freebie program reflects Freshen My Home’s commitment to community and kindness. Individuals can nominate friends, neighbors, or themselves to receive a complimentary cleaning service. By highlighting stories of generosity and service, the program aims to inspire others to celebrate and support one another.

For more information about the Fresh Freebie program or to nominate someone who would enjoy a freshened home, please fill out this form.

About Freshen My Home:

Freshen My Home is a woman-owned, local, community-driven home service offering quick, eco-friendly, and affordable house cleaning for homes under 1,400 square feet. By focusing on the essentials, we provide a freshened home experience that saves customers time while supporting employees and local businesses.

freshenmyhome.com