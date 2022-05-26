Friends of the Children — Central Oregon Receives $10,000 Matching Gift in Support of the Summer Enrichment Program

Give Big & Double the Impact Today — Every Dollar Donated will be Matched (up to $10,000)

Friends of the Children — Central Oregon (FOTCCO) announced it has received a $10,000 matching gift from Stacey and John McCann in support of its summer programs. Every dollar donated will be matched (up to $10K). As we close out another school year, the need for summer enrichment opportunities is at an all-time high. This summer program will ensure that FOTCCO’s youth will work toward bridging the education gap widened during the pandemic.

FOTCCO will host a four-week summer camp series for the youth and their siblings currently enrolled in the program, along with other high need youth as space permits. The camps will focus on three core themes: STEM, Arts and Environmental Education. Last summer, they held two hugely successful two-week STEM camps that truly engaged the kids and gave them summer enrichment they deserved and embraced.

The summer programming would not take place without this gracious donation from the McCanns. Their passion for FOTCCO runs deep! “After volunteering with high school students who were trying to figure out what their next step would be after graduation, I saw the need for ongoing support from an early age to help these kids envision their futures. The model of Friends shows the level of commitment needed to make a real difference in the life and future of a child,” said Stacey McCann.

“Help us give these kids the summer they so dearly deserve!” says John and Stacey McCann. To increase the funding for more summer programming, they will match every dollar donated, up to $10,000. Business Network International (BNI) Central Oregon will also host a multi-chapter mixer on June 13 where all proceeds will benefit the summer programming in support of the $10k matching gift. Give big and double your impact today!

BNI’s philosophy of “Givers Gain” creates an environment for members to thrive in business while supporting each other and the local community. Shannon Lea Reynolds, area director for BNI Central Oregon, said, “Programs that support and advocate for our youth are vital to our community’s future. The Friends of the Children’s Summer Programs offer an amazing opportunity for mentoring and creating meaningful experiences that can have a powerful impact for kids’ lives and their futures. Our upcoming networking event gives both organizations the opportunity to network and build relationships with like-minded professionals while raising funds to support our local youth.”

About Friends of the Children

Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit started in Portland, Oregon 28 years ago. The Central Oregon chapter became a 501c3 October 2017 with the mission of breaking the cycle of generational poverty by giving the most vulnerable children the ability to create a new story. We provide our children with a long-term, salaried, professional mentor, who we call a Friend, from kindergarten through graduation — 12+ years, no matter what. Our Friends support and guide children in becoming healthy and contributing members in the community.

