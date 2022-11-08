Funding Opportunities Available for School Garden Projects

(Tumalo Plant Sale Kids | Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

The Environmental Center’s Garden for Every School program announced that annual garden grants are now open and accepting applications for school garden projects. Educators are encouraged to fill out an application online before November 18 for projects occurring in the 2022-23 school year. Priority will be given to new projects or projects in communities that have not applied before, including La Pine, Metolius and Madras.

The purpose of The Environmental Center’s Garden Grants program is to provide $500-$1500 grant awards to public and private schools and youth organizations in Central Oregon to start, expand, improve or support a new or existing school garden or outdoor classroom. Gardens can be indoor or outdoor, edible and/or native/pollinator gardens. New this year is an additional opportunity for those in Deschutes County to receive up to $3,000 for a larger project. This additional grant is provided by the Rotary Club of Greater Bend.

Last school year, this program funded projects in 20 schools across Central Oregon. “I can’t thank you enough for this grant opportunity. We are thrilled with the results and I believe we have truly maximized our dollars for this phase of our project,” reported a teacher with Steins Pillar Elementary in Prineville and a 2021 grant recipient. “The outdoor learning center of our dreams is coming to fruition!”

Applications should be filled out using an online Google Form, which can be found at envirocenter.org/schoolgardens. Questions can be directed to Denise via email denise@envirocenter.org or phone 541-414-3979.

About Garden for Every School:

The Environmental Center’s Garden for Every School program exists to connect youth to nature through food. We do this through garden and food based education in the classroom, cafeteria, school gardens and field trips. We support youth organizations, schools and districts with annual garden grants and on-going technical assistance. Since 2017, we have awarded over $67,000 in garden grants to projects at 38 different schools or organizations. We also gather educators through our Garden Educator Network school garden tours and workshops. Finally, we operate our on-site school demonstration garden, the Kansas Avenue Learning Garden.

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste and advocating for change.

envirocenter.org • envirocenter.org/schoolgardens