Gear Up for Floating Season at Next Week’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

As the sunshine returns and the days grow longer, there’s no better way to embrace the warmer weather than by gearing up for the floating season. Join us next week at Worthy Brewing to hear from Emily Hoy, Founder and CEO of Ahoya, on the “river”-lution happening right here in Bend.

Agenda:

Keynote Panel: Cybersecurity for the Modern Workplace

Corey Ball, Senior Manager, Moss Adams and Chief Hacking Officer, APIsec University

Jordan Smith, Founder and CEO, Velox Systems

Mark Hinkle, Chief Operating Officer, Atro

Company Update: ChatGems

Brannon Santos, Founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Ahoya

Emily Hoy, Founder and CEO

Thursday, April 25

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Tickets

edcoinfo.com