Gear Up for Floating Season at Next Week’s Central Oregon PubTalk

As the sunshine returns and the days grow longer, there’s no better way to embrace the warmer weather than by gearing up for the floating season. Join us next week at Worthy Brewing to hear from Emily Hoy, Founder and CEO of Ahoya, on the “river”-lution happening right here in Bend.
Agenda:
Keynote Panel: Cybersecurity for the Modern Workplace
Corey Ball, Senior Manager, Moss Adams and Chief Hacking Officer, APIsec University
Jordan Smith, Founder and CEO, Velox Systems
Mark Hinkle, Chief Operating Officer, Atro
Company Update: ChatGems
Brannon Santos, Founder and CEO
Company Pitch: Ahoya
Emily Hoy, Founder and CEO
Thursday, April 25
Worthy Brewing
4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program
