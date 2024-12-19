Generational Divide in Workplace Trust

Unemployment Rates

4.2%

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 227,000 and the unemployment rate changed little from 4.1% in October. Retail trade decreased while healthcare, leisure and hospitality, government, and social assistance saw increases. The labor force participation rate is 62.5% and has ranged from 62.5% to 62.7% since December 2023. Average hourly earnings for all employees rose 13 cents (0.4%) to $35.61. The average workweek edged up by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours.

According to the American Staffing Association, temporary help employment was 1.66% of total nonfarm employment in November.

Major Industry Employment

Notable Gains and Losses

Healthcare and Social Assistance: +72,300

Leisure and Hospitality: +53,000

Government: +33,000

Manufacturing: +22,000

Construction: +10,000

Transportation and Warehousing: +3,400

Temporary Help Services: +1,600

Retail Trade: -28,000

Read the full report at BLS.gov

Workforce and Economic News

U.S. Worker Negative Emotions Stay Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Gallup – December 2, 2024

Employees’ stress, worry, anger, and sadness peaked during 2020, but remain elevated above pre-2020 levels, according to Gallup. Management quality is a driving force on workers’ daily emotions. Engaged employees are less likely to experience high levels of negative daily emotions than those who are less engaged or actively disengaged.

Read more at Gallup.com.

4 Workplace Culture Trends to Watch in 2025

Employee Benefits News – December 6, 2024

Flexibility, management quality, work-life balance, and mental health support will be priorities in 2025, according to a new survey by Owl Labs. It’s unclear how employers will concede to employees, but 27% of workers are seeking new jobs, an increase of 4% from the previous year.

Read more at BenefitsNews.com.

Gen Z Workers Want to Pursue Skilled Trades but Face Barriers

Construction Dive – November 22, 2024

As Gen Z pursues careers in Skilled Trades, high school students are encountering barriers to receiving the training and networking opportunities they need to succeed. One survey shows these future workers are optimistic with 84% believing they’ll be hired immediately after graduation. However, about one-third of students surveyed say they’ll leave the industry if their expectations aren’t met for needs like work-life balance and a path to advancement.

Read more at ConstructionDive.com.

America Employed

Swearing, Social Media, and Salary Talk: Top Taboos for U.S. Job Seekers

ExpressPros.com – November 26, 2024

Fifty-seven percent of U.S. job seekers say employees at their company are clueless about when and where it’s appropriate to be honest in the workplace. This lack of understanding about workplace decorum—including honesty dos and don’ts—is echoed by nearly half of U.S. hiring decision-makers (47%), who say employees at their company struggle with knowing when to speak up. This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

The stakes are particularly high for younger workers with most U.S. hiring managers (91%) believing it’s crucial for younger generations to learn the nuances of honesty in the workplace. Forty-eight percent strongly agree with this sentiment. Read more at ExpressPros.com.

Generational Divide in Workplace Trust: 24% of Boomers vs. 53% of Millennials Comfortable Discussing Personal Issues

ExpressPros.com – November 13, 2024

Nearly 3 in 4 employed U.S. job seekers (72%) believe their company fosters a safe and trusting environment that encourages honest communication, but a generational divide is evident: Gen Z and millennials are at the forefront, showing significantly more confidence in workplace communication than their Gen X counterparts (76% and 77% vs. 62%, respectively). This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Most job seekers find it easy to set professional boundaries (80%), receive constructive feedback from managers (76%), and be upfront about issues with their supervisors (68%). However, only 45% feel comfortable discussing personal issues affecting their work with their managers.

Read more at ExpressPros.com.

expresspros.com/bendor