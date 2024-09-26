Get Ready to Celebrate With Us!

Mark your calendars for November 16, 2024, as we celebrate 30 years of community impact at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s annual Flannel & Frost dinner and auction!

This year is especially meaningful as we gather with 300 community champions to honor three decades of dedication to our Club youth. Together, we will aim to surpass last year’s incredible achievement of raising over $175,000.

Join us in making a difference and continuing to brighten the futures of our youth.”

Tickets are on sale now — purchase a single seat or reserve a table of eight while they last.

November 16 | 5-9pm | Boys & Girls Clubs Downtown Bend Clubhouse

bgcbend.org