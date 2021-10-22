Ghost Drops Secures International Licensing Distribution Deal with Atlas Growers

Ghost Drops is one of Canada’s most well-known cannabis success stories. Going from the underground cannabis culture to legal dispensaries across Ontario, Ghost Drops is now stepping up to the global stage, teaming up with Atlas Growers. The move will bring their innovative style and unmatched cannabis quality to cannabis fans in legal markets across the globe.

Ghost Drops’ longest customers know it as an underground favorite, while cannabis enthusiasts who have discovered the brand more recently know it as a culture-jamming legal market disruptor. As part of a new partnership with Atlas Growers, a well-established medical cannabis producer based in Alberta, the iconic brand is entering major markets across the globe, including:

S.A.

Europe

Israel

Australia

South America

Atlas Growers has a proven track record in the medical marijuana business that connects it with a wide network of contacts located in legal markets around the world. As part of the licensing and distribution deal, Ghost Drops will use those contacts to launch its branded products into the awareness of cannabis fans everywhere, starting with Canada.

Ghost Drops already dominates the premium cannabis market in major metropolitan cities like Vancouver and Toronto, and it has done for years. Now it’s time to spread the message to the rest of the country, adapting the brand’s unique sense of style to the legal market.

Having two powerhouses team up to deliver a great product is always a good thing when it comes to brand awareness. Ghost Drops CEO Gene Bernaudo knows this well:

“Atlas has demonstrated its incredible ability to commercialize its own brand, Natural History, within the Canadian recreational cannabis market, and Ghost Drops will now leverage Atlas’ excellent network and relationships to get our branded products into the hands of eager consumers in every major province.”

As far as global aspirations go, Canada has already proven itself more than capable of contending with the most established cannabis markets on the planet, from the U.S. to Europe and South America, Israel, and Australia.

Atlas Growers president and CEO Sheldon Croome is excited to bring such a creative challenge to the global market using their medical marijuana connections by pairing up with Ghost Drops:

“We believe the market has been waiting for a brand like Ghost Drops to come in and shake things up,”

So what can cannabis enthusiasts and Ghost Drops fans expect from the months ahead? For starters, Ghost Drops won’t be losing its sense of style any time soon.

Back in its legacy days, the underground brand was always known for its striking packaging. While the legal market has rules and guidelines that dictate the appearance of marijuana on the shelves, Ghost Drops plans to break new ground by continuing its creative legacy.

Generic plastic packaging might be the industry standard in Canada, but not for Ghost Drops. The company will be bringing the spirit of its legacy days to the legal market with eye-catching colored glass designs that look great and protect the product from damaging UV light.

And as for that product, Ghost Drops has a reputation founded on the quality of its cannabis as much as its sense of style. Committed to honoring its history of producing top quality marijuana and its long-standing motto of “no ghost left behind”, Ghost Drops is all set to bring the best of underground cannabis culture to the legal cannabis world. The partnership with Atlas Growers marks the first step of realizing the brand’s ambition of becoming a global phenomenon. The gold-standard cannabis Ghost Drops fans love, however, remains the same.