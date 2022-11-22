Gift Card Drive at KIDS Center on November 29 — Giving Tuesday — Celebrates Doing Good For Others

Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good, inspires local and global communities to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. In 12 days, on Tuesday, November 29, KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading the region’s response to child abuse, encourages the local community to help support families in crisis with gift cards for groceries, gas and basic necessities. Patrons who drop off gift cards in-person at KIDS Center between 10am-4pm on Tuesday, November 29, are treated to locally-made cookies and fresh coffee and hot cocoa provided by Kevista Coffee. Gift cards can also be dropped off at KIDS Center at any time, either during business hours, or in the decorated Gift Card dropoff box at the entrance to KIDS Center at 1375 NW Kingston Avenue on the west side of Bend. The KIDS Center Gift Card Drive is also made available and promoted through the end of December at Struble Orthodontics, all six First Interstate Bank branches in Bend, ccMcKenzie in downtown Bend, NW Bod and Jazzercise Bend Fitness Center.

KIDS Center serves children and non-offending family members whose lives have been impacted by abuse. Providing a safe, comfortable space for healing to begin is a pillar of the organization. “We aim to make every person who walks through our doors feel valued. Child abuse can uproot, fracture and financially stress a family. One of the many ways we help our clients feel appreciated is by trying to ease these stressors. Coupled with the dramatic uptick in inflation and the upcoming holiday season, many of the families at KIDS Center are struggling to meet their basic needs. Gift cards to grocery stores, gas stations and big box stores are an easy way to support families in crisis and help them focus on healing.” said Gabrielle Allender, Director of Client Programs and Prevention at KIDS Center.

KIDS Center believes generosity is manifested in many different ways. Simply smiling at a neighbor, volunteerism and engaging in community-minded conversations are simple ways to contribute to the mission of Giving Tuesday. A gift card donation in any amount is also directly impactful to the families served by KIDS Center who are struggling to meet basic needs. The in-person Gift Card drive on Tuesday, November 29 from 10am-4pm at KIDS Center will allow many families to focus on healing in the upcoming weeks.

About KIDS Center:

Built by the community in 1994, KIDS Center leads our region’s response to child abuse. The nonprofit offers vital services to help children and families overcome the devastating effects of abuse. KIDS Center also runs a robust prevention program to educate and eradicate child abuse in Central Oregon communities. A nationally accredited Children’s Advocacy Center with a service area of more than 20,000 square miles, KIDS Center provides direct services to families in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, and offers trainings to community partners in Harney, Sherman and Wheeler counties.

Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).