GoFundMe Launched to Save Only Nonprofit Public Boxing Gym in Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Boxing Club)

A GoFundMe has been launched to help save Bend Boxing club, a nonprofit dedicated to making great boxers and better human beings.

The GoFundMe shares that in order to continue providing a healthy outlet for kids and young adults to develop valuable skills and character traits, the gym needs to raise $8,000 to cover the costs of a rezoning permit from the city, gym expenses, and the annual registration with USA Boxing.

“This nonprofit organization is the only public boxing gym in Central Oregon offering students of all ages and experience to improve their health, discipline and confidence through the sport. As we all know, many athletic opportunities have suffered due to the COVID pandemic which has created a void in activities for our youth’s insatiable energy. Founder, Rod Smith, opened the gym in February 2021 as a way to bring this community together through boxing.”

As a former professional boxer with fights against notable champions James Tillis and Tyrel Biggs, Smith is a unique mentor for all who train in his gym. He grew up on a reservation and is of Cherokee Native American descent. When Smith was 18 years of age, he joined the Navy to serve his country. The Navy is where picked up the sport of boxing. He went on to enjoy a professional boxing career, where he was renowned for putting on sensationally entertaining fights. After Smith’s career unfolded following his service, he discovered coaching, and that teaching boxing is his passion.

Since opening in February, Smith has pulled together a team of volunteers and dedicated students, some who competed in their first amateur fights last November. Smith and his team have an organized long-term plan for the gym’s success and have invested their personal income along with their time to support the launch of this gym. Bend Boxing Club is currently in discussion with Band of Brothers and High Desert Middle School about offering special programs for Veterans and scholarships for students who are unable to afford a gym membership.

To view the GoFundMe visit gofundme.com/f/save-bend-boxing-club.

facebook.com/BendBoxingClub2002