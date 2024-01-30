Grants Available for Oregon Museum Projects

The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants to qualified museums for collections, heritage tourism, and education and interpretation projects. Awards typically range between $2,000 and $10,000.

Museums may apply for a variety of projects. Collections projects may include cataloging, archival storage, disaster preparedness, and conservation. Heritage tourism projects may include museum marketing and promotions, enhancing visitor experience, and training for museum staff. Education and interpretation projects may include exhibits, online education, school classes, workshops, and camps. Museums may also partner with other organizations for projects that might be outside of the museum, but still meet the museum’s mission.

“This program is quite broad and can be used to collect the full spectrum of Oregon’s history, preserve it and raise awareness of it. We hope to see both creative and practical proposals,” said Oregon Heritage Coordinator, Katie Henry. Past projects include:

Interpretation and education projects at the Elkton Community Education Center, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Milwaukie Historical Society, Museum at Warm Springs;

Collections projects by Canby Historical Society, Deschutes County Historical Society (Bend), High Desert Museum (Deschutes County), Japanese American Museum of Oregon (Portland), Tamástslikt Cultural Institute (Umatilla County), Springfield Historical Museum, Sumpter Valley Restoration Railroad, Inc., Woodville Museum, Inc., and

Tourism projects by the Hoover-Minthorn House (Newberg), Baker Heritage Museum.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free online workshop specific to this grant and how to use the online grant application will be offered February 20, 11am-12pm. Advance registration is required. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

The Heritage Commission is comprised of nine people representing Oregon’s heritage and geographical diversity who have been appointed by the Governor. There are also nine advisory representatives from state agencies and statewide organizations. The commission’s mission is to secure, sustain, and enhance Oregon’s heritage by ensuring coordination of heritage initiatives by public and private organizations; advocacy on its behalf; education of the public about its extent and value; and promotion and celebration of its diversity. The commission supports Oregon Heritage Plan goals that include: including more voices of Oregon’s history, access to Oregon’s historic resources, attaining best practices and promoting the value of heritage.

For additional questions, translation and accessibility needs contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

oregonheritage.org