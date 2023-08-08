Groundbreaking Ceremony for Proposed Wellness Center in La Pine

La Pine Community Health Center (LCHC) is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Wellness Center. The event will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5pm at the future site of the center located at 51615 Bluewood Avenue in La Pine.

The three-story, 27,000-square-foot building will house a new dental clinic, space for mental/behavioral health services, and a diagnostic imaging clinic — the first in South County. It will also provide ample space for administrative offices and a large community meeting room. LCHC aims to increase local access to comprehensive medical services as well as expanded community health education programs.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Groundbreaking ceremony with speeches from Representative E. Werner Reschke, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and representatives from La Pine Community Health Center.

Overview of the project and introduction of Stemach Design + Architecture and Skanska as general contractor.

Interviews and photo opportunities with key stakeholders and elected officials.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 5pm

Location: West side of the undeveloped lot at 51615 Bluewood Avenue in La Pine. Borders on FirstStreet and adjacent to current LCHC building at 51600 Huntington Rd.

lapinehealth.org/wellnesscenter • lapinehealth.org