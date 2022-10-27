Halloween Festivities Return to the Old Mill District

(Photo | Thomas & Velo Photography)

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Old Mill District is once again hosting its traditional Halloween trick-or-treating event. The festivities are set to take place from 4-7pm on Monday, October 31, and everyone is welcome.

Every business in the district will be handing out candy for a full evening of family-friendly Halloween fun.

“Community is important to us,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “Bringing people together for shared experiences is what we’re trying to do with all of our events in the district.”

In addition to trick-or-treating, Monday’s Halloween bash will include various activities throughout the district.

“We know there’s a real desire for people to get out and connect,” Eastes said. “Halloween is a great opportunity for families to get together and celebrate fall.”

As always, there will be plenty of free parking in the district. And you’ll have a chance to catch the annual Bend Witches Paddle, which floats down the Deschutes River through the Old Mill District.

