Halloween Festivities Return to the Old Mill District

(Photo | Thomas & Velo Photography)
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Old Mill District is once again hosting its traditional Halloween trick-or-treating event. The festivities are set to take place from 4-7pm on Monday, October 31, and everyone is welcome.
Every business in the district will be handing out candy for a full evening of family-friendly Halloween fun.
“Community is important to us,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “Bringing people together for shared experiences is what we’re trying to do with all of our events in the district.”
In addition to trick-or-treating, Monday’s Halloween bash will include various activities throughout the district.
- The Humane Society of Central Oregon will host a pet costume contest in Center Plaza, so be sure to think about your furry friends and get creative! Costume contest participants can win as much as $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
- The Reptile Zone will set up a pop-up shop in the vacant space next to Vanilla Urban Threads, complete with snakes, turtles and more.
- The Latino Community Association will host Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, activities in the former Simply Mac space between Avalon Salon & Spa and Evoke Winery.
- Artists from The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery will be hosting arts and crafts activities out of the former Ticket Mill kiosk next to Anthony’s.
- Wild Child toy store will run a kids and baby costume contest with prizes from Wild Child and Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play. Wild Child will also be handing out sugar-free and candy-free trick-or-treat options.
- Savory Spice will provide free hot apple cider samples throughout the evening.
“We know there’s a real desire for people to get out and connect,” Eastes said. “Halloween is a great opportunity for families to get together and celebrate fall.”
As always, there will be plenty of free parking in the district. And you’ll have a chance to catch the annual Bend Witches Paddle, which floats down the Deschutes River through the Old Mill District.
About the Old Mill District:
Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District — the most unique shopping, dining, living and entertainment experience in the region.