Happening NOW at the High Desert Museum

Sky Hunters is BACK for a Limited Time!

Happening twice daily at 11am and 1:30pm, Sky Hunters allows Museum visitors to get nose to beak with some of the Museum’s most inspiring creatures. Several raptors take flight overhead in this intimate, indoor demonstration as our wildlife specialists showcase the birds’ agility and grace.

This remarkable demonstration only happens during spring break, and tickets are first come, first served. Tickets can be bought the day-of at Museum admissions for $7! Space is limited.

Saturday, March 23-Saturday, March 30

Twice daily at 11am and 1:30pm

General Admission: $7, members receive 20% discount

Space is limited

Joining us for Printmaking Impressions? It’ll be a hoot!

Head on down to the High Desert Museum on Wednesday, March 27 to create art with an Andy Warhol aesthetic and High Desert flare, FREE with Museum admission!

Using various stamps designed by special guest and local artist Sweet Pea Cole, the whole family can look forward to bringing colorful portraits of the Museum’s wildlife to life in a few fun and easy steps. This program will run from 12:00 – 3:00 pm!

Will we see you there?

Printmaking Impressions

Wednesday, March 27

12-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Be on Porcu-time for our Daily Mammal Encounter!

Have you experienced the Museum’s daily Mammal Encounter?

There are many types of mammals in the High Desert region. Happening daily at 3pm, the Mammal Encounter gives visitors the opportunity to meet one of the ambassador mammals in our care (like the porcupine) and learn about the adaptations that enable them to thrive in High Desert habitats.

This is a first come, first seated event with doors closing promptly on the hour! Learn more about the Mammal Encounter and check out the rest of our Spring Break Daily Schedule by clicking the button below.

Mammal Encounter

Daily at 3pm

FREE with Museum admission

