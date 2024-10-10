Happening Soon

(Photo by Robert Davis)

Educators’ Night Out is October 24

Calling all Central Oregon educators! Join us for Educators’ Night Out on October 24 at the Museum.

This is your chance to connect with fellow teachers, school administrators, paraeducators, teacher aides, content specialists, community organizations and more. Enjoy engaging demos, gather take-home resources, and get inspired for the school year ahead. It’s like back to school night…for adults!

Educators’ Night Out

Thursday, October 24

6-8pm

Light refreshments provided

FREE for public, private and homeschool educators

RSVP Today

Next Indigenous Speakers Series Event Explores Water Rights in Warm Springs

Our next Indigenous Speakers Series event is just around the corner!

We’re excited to welcome Bobby Brunoe, CEO and Secretary/Treasurer of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and Josh Newton, Partner at BBK Law, for an engaging discussion on Wednesday, November 6. Together they will explore the crucial topics of tribal sovereignty and treaty rights as they pertain to water resources in our region.

This insightful conversation will highlight the importance of water to Indigenous communities and illuminate the ongoing efforts of tribes to assert and protect their rights today. We hope to see you there.

Tribal Sovereignty & Water Rights: The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Ongoing Relationship with Place

Wednesday, November 6

6:30-7:30pm

Doors open at 6pm

$5, Members receive 20% discount

FREE for Tribal Members

RSVP Today

20-Dollar Art Show Exhibition and Extravaganza

The 20-Dollar Art Show exhibition opens at the Museum this coming Monday, October 14! Before you come to check out the 6,000+ remarkable works of tiny art that will line our walls, here’s what you should know:

The 20-Dollar Art Show exhibition officially opens on Monday, October 14. Museum admission will be required to view the exhibition and art will not be for sale.

Museum admission will be required to view the exhibition and art will not be for sale. The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza is Friday, October 18 after the Museum closes to the public. This event is sold out.

after the Museum closes to the public. This event is sold out. Another 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza is set to occur on Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. This event is also sold out.

This event is also sold out. After 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19 all remaining art will be for sale to the public . Museum admission will no longer be required if your destination is The 20-Dollar Art Show after 11:00 am.

. Museum admission will no longer be required if your destination is The 20-Dollar Art Show after 11:00 am. The 20-Dollar Art Show exhibition will close at 5:00 pm on Monday, October 21.

If you did not snag tickets to the morning or evening 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganzas, never fear! As art sells, new art will be put on our walls.

For the most up-to-date news regarding the show, visit our 20-Dollar Art Show webpage at the button below or follow @highdesertmuseum and @20dollarartshowbend on Instagram!

Exhibition Opening: The 20-Dollar Art Show

Monday, October 14

FREE with Museum admission

Art will not be for sale to the public until after Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 am. After this time, Museum admission is no longer required to view The 20-Dollar Art Show.

Learn More

