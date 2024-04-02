Happy Earth Month

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

This month is full of events and opportunities! Namely, our Earth Day Fair and Parade, which takes place on Saturday, April 20 from 11:30am-3pm in downtown Bend. Also below: Food Waste Prevention Week, our new Home Energy Assessment program manager, an upcoming Power Hour event and more.

Earth Day Fair and Parade Announcements

Volunteers Needed! Join us for our biggest, liveliest volunteer event of the year. Sign up for an available shift here.

Call for Food Vendors! We still need a few more food vendors to make this event tasty and delicious for attendees. If you or someone you know is interested, please fill out a vendor application here.

Poster Art Revealed! We’re thrilled to showcase our 2024 poster art by local artist Sage Flannery. Learn more about Sage and the art piece on our blog here.

Earth Day Fair and Parade

What’s in Store for Food Waste Prevention Week: April 1-7

Did you know that one third of all food is wasted, and locally, food waste makes up the largest category of waste at Knott Landfill? Help us bring these numbers down by joining us in our #LoveFoodNotWaste campaign!

This week, the Rethink Waste Project is joining forces with local partners to raise awareness during Food Waste Prevention Week. Stay connected by following our social media channels and blog for food saving tips, tricks, challenges, online resources, and more.

We’re teaming up with the folks at Boundless Farmstead, Central Oregon Locavore, Jackson’s Corner, Cook by Color, High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, and others to give you various perspectives and insights on tackling food waste.

You can also participate in the campaign by posting your own #LoveFoodNotWaste tips, ideas, or questions! Be sure to tag us @envirocenterbend or email them to amelia@envirocenter.org.

envirocenter.org