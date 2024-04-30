Hayden Homes Earns Prestigious 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes is proud to have earned a highly respected certification from Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hayden Homes. This year, 96 percent of team members said it’s a great place to work — 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our company culture sets us apart. We work hard, we give, we volunteer, we have fun, we contribute to something greater than ourselves and our company,” said one team member in an anonymous survey conducted as part of the Great Place to Work Certification process. “We get to build homes for hardworking families and the work we do is fulfilling.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, Hayden Homes stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Hayden Homes offers a home purchase discount program, 401k match of up to $10,000 per year and focuses on empowering team members to give to their communities in many ways.

The company provides 16 hours of paid volunteer time per year, encouraging team members to contribute to their community in a way that is meaningful to them such as assisting at local food banks, building bikes for foster children, constructing bunk beds for low-income families, or collecting and donating school supplies or shoes for students, and so much more.

Team members are also active participants in uplifting events such as wall raisings and key dedication ceremonies for First Story — a nonprofit founded by Hayden Homes in 1998 that provides homeownership opportunities to under-resourced families, breaking cycles of generational poverty. Hayden Homes provides a 100 percent match for team member paycheck contributions to First Story, totaling over $1.6 million dollars to date, with more than 80 percent participation from employees.

“Since 1989, Hayden Homes has worked hard to build a reputation for the quality of our homes and the passionate support we provide to our team members and the communities in which we live and work,” said Patti Murphy, vice president of employee engagement with Hayden Homes. “The balance of building and giving is essential to who we are. It’s what connects our people with our purpose — and we are grateful to Great Place to Work for recognizing our company with this honor.”

According to feedback from employees:

98 percent said they feel good about the ways they contribute to the community

97 percent said when you join the company you are made to feel welcome

97 percent said people at Hayden Homes care about each other

96 percent said management is competent at running the business

96 percent said people at Hayden Homes are given meaningful responsibility

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 25,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $6.3 billion to local economies and has created more than 99,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $70 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story.

To date, First Story has provided 117 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

About Great Place to Work Certification:

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work:

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

