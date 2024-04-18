Hayden Homes Provides Gift for Redmond Rotary Club’s Early Literacy Program

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes has proudly gifted $3,500 for the Rotary Club of Redmond’s 2024 Gift of Literacy program. The gift supports Redmond Rotarians to provide every first grade student in the district — as well as St. Thomas Academy and Central Christian School — with their very own hardback book. More than 550 students in total will be served.

Hayden Homes team members and Redmond Rotary Club members visited Sage Elementary School on April 10 for a book handout. Students beamed as they received their special book. High school students from the Interact Club at Redmond Proficiency Academy also attended and performed an interactive book reading to the children. Other students will receive their books over the coming weeks.

“We are proud to support Redmond Rotary, and to help provide the gift of reading to the deserving first graders of the Redmond School District region,” said Deb Flagan, Hayden Homes vice president of community engagement and giving.

The Rotary Club of Redmond’s Gift of Literacy program is now in its fifth year, with more than 2,750 books distributed to students from Tumalo to Terrebonne since 2020. It is Hayden Homes’ third year supporting the program, which is also sponsored by Selco Credit Union.

This year, first grade teachers were given a set of seven books to read to students. Students then chose their favorite and the Rotary Club purchased the books for distribution. Recently, Rotarians gathered together to write each student’s name in their own book. The books were then packed into backpack. Students across the district are now receiving their special book and backpack at events like the one at Sage Elementary.

“The Gift of Literacy project aspires to show students how important literacy and lifelong learning is in Redmond,” said Janice Burges, president of the Rotary Club of Redmond. “We’re creating a culture of reading and learning that we hope will have an impact on the lives of these students forever.”

Research shows that literacy is a gateway skill that must be encouraged and reinforced at a young age in order for children to be successful in their ongoing education. Rotary Club of Redmond aims to continue building this successful program for years to come.

This years book selection included:

My Dog Just Speaks Spanish, by Andrea Caceras

Wepa: English & Spanish, by J De La Vega

Skater Cielo, by Rachel Katstaller

Dark on Light, by Dianne White

Gustav is Missing! A Tale of Friendship and Bravery, by Andrea Zuill

King Kong’s Cousin, by Mark Teague

We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, by Ryan T. Higgins

To learn more and donate to the Gift of Literacy program visit redmondoregonrotary.com.

