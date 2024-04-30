Hayden & Pahlisch Partner on Housing Education Series

Hayden Homes and Pahlisch Homes recently announced that the two would share a title sponsorship for the 2024 Building a Better Bend lecture series titled Where Will We Live? A Focus on Housing in Central Oregon. From increasing homelessness, barriers to development, lack of middle-income housing and even NIMBYism culture — the housing crisis is real and impacts central Oregonians on a daily basis!

Building a Better Bend has been bringing its annual lecture series to Central Oregon for nearly 20 years. The nonprofit hosts expert speakers from all over the country who share their experiences with our community about ways to have a positive impact on the quality of development and growth in our region. Building a Better Bend could not be more thrilled that two of Bend’s prominent local housing developers have stepped up to share the title sponsorship for this series and would like to take this moment to thank all the sponsors that help make these annual lecture series a success.

“It will take all of us working together to solve our housing crisis,” said Deborah Flagan, Hayden Homes vice president of community engagement and giving. “This partnership is a testament to the collaboration home builders are seeking with each other and community partners to build a strong community that creates housing solutions for everyone.”

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and in addressing our housing crisis, it’s imperative we unite as a community. Pahlisch Homes is proud to partner with Hayden Homes for the 2024 Building a Better Bend lecture series. Together, let’s pave the way for innovative solutions and meaningful change,” adds Jessica Seidel, marketing senior director with Pahlisch Homes.

This year’s lecture series is a three-part lecture series focused on the theme of housing. The first lecture will take place on May 9 to kickstart the series, featuring Dr. Gregg Colburn, author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem. Stay tuned for all three of the lectures and pre-register for the events by visiting buildingabetterbend.org.

Part I: “Homelessness is a Housing Problem” featuring Dr. Gregg Colburn, author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem: How Structural Factors Explain U.S. Patterns

May 9, 2024 at Open Space Event Studios (220 NE Lafayette Ave in Bend), Doors open at 6:30pm, program starts promptly at 7pm

Pre-registration is currently sold out, but live-streaming will be available at vimeo.com/event/3324616

Part II: “Innovating Housing Solutions for All” with Michael Eliason and Mark Fretz dives into the technology and design innovations that could supercharge housing construction, lower costs, expand ownership opportunities, and lower our carbon footprint. From modular “flat pack” housing kits and “mass timber” from Oregon forests, to European-style family-sized flats — big changes may transform the housing market.

September 12 at Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room (901 SW Simpson Ave), Doors open at 6:30pm, program starts promptly at 7pm

Pre-registration at buildingabetterbend.org will be open this summer.

Part III: “Coming Together for Housing” featuring Clark Anderson looks at how we as a community can use the information we’ve learned about our housing crisis and come together for solutions. We will identify the cultural issues and how public fear can limit our ability to make meaningful change, as well as actions we can each take to turn this crisis around.

October 15 at Open Space Event Studios (220 NE Lafayette Ave in Bend), Doors open at 6:30, program starts promptly at 7pm

Pre-registration at buildingabetterbend.org will be open this summer.

