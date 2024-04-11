HDCM Concert Series Continues with SAKURA Cello Quintet

(Sakura Cello Quintet | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 16th season, brought to you by German Master Tech, continues with the SAKURA Cello Quintet. A versatile cello quintet hailed as “brilliant” and “superb” by Mark Swed of the Los Angeles Times, SAKURA is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members: Stella Cho, Michael Kaufman, Yoshika Masuda, Zachary Mowitz, and Peter Myers. Drawing from the rich heritage of a repertoire that spans eight centuries, inventive programs are constructed around conceptual threads, with a commitment to showcasing the great warmth and scope of five cellos.

The program includes arrangements of well-known works like Manuel de Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance, Debussy’s Girl with the Flaxen Hair, and Astor Piazzolla’s Adios Nonino, as well as the premiere of a new work composed by one of its members, Peter Myers.

This concert will take place on Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Ticket holders may join the musicians at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk, moderated by Scott Elnes from Central Oregon Daily News.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.

General Admission — $48

Child/Student Tickets — $10

Location — Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)