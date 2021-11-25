Healthy Beginnings — Helping Kids Thrive, from Birth to Five

Every child deserves to enter kindergarten ready to learn, contribute and thrive.

It’s estimated that nearly 40 percent of children enter kindergarten with a barrier to success. By providing FREE screenings to all families, Healthy Beginnings works to identify these barriers and connect families to life changing services; helping to ensure children enter school ready to succeed.

So, who shows us the way? In the early years, much of a child’s health and well-being is a puzzle. When our children have no, or very limited language, information we receive — even critical details — is provided in real time, and only in dribs and drabs. Yet, it’s those early years that are the most beneficial to ensuring the brightest future for our children.

We are here to solve some of this parental mystery by providing early health details, answers to questions and above all else, peace of mind.

Each year, our health and development screenings are offered to hundreds of Central Oregon children. We use standardized, state-of-the-art screening tools, and our experts are highly trained professionals in their area of expertise. Remarkably, these screenings are completely free to any child, from birth to five, because the future well-being of our community is priceless.

We believe parents need support in order to raise thriving children. We believe in meeting parents where they are and making access to support as easy as possible. We create connection and belonging so that children have an advocate and parents have a partner. Our screenings are comprehensive health and behavior assessments that serve as an accurate starting point and bridge to a strong start for your child.

During our screening, we take our time with you and your child to learn what you know; notice the nuances you see. If a child’s development deserves closer observation or assessment, we will refer you to the best providers in Central Oregon for further evaluation and appropriate care. By empowering you with information and support, you become the champion for your child.

When parents feel supported, children thrive. When children thrive, the future is bright.

