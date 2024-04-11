Heart of Oregon Corps Receives Transformative $500,000 Grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust to Propel Centralized Campus Campaign

Heart of Oregon Corps is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone in its mission to empower local youth and young adults. The organization recently received a substantial $500,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, in support of its Centralized Campus Campaign.

This generous grant will play a pivotal role in advancing Heart of Oregon Corps’ vision of establishing a Centralized Campus, providing comprehensive services and resources to further empower youth in Central Oregon. The Campus Campaign aims to create a unified hub in Redmond, OR where young people can access job training, education, mentorship and support services all under one roof.

“The support from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust represents a significant endorsement of our mission and the impact we strive to make in the lives of young people in our community,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “This transformative grant moves us forward toward the realization of our Centralized Campus, ensuring that young people will have access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed for decades to come.”

Heart of Oregon Corps has a proven track record of empowering youth through hands-on learning experiences, leadership development and workforce readiness training. By constructing a Centralized Campus, the organization aims to pull together resources from its satellite offices — increasing efficiencies in programming, travel, equipment usage and staffing. The centralized location will create a more cohesive and collaborative working environment and will manifest a stronger youth-centered culture and community. The campus allows Heart of Oregon to enhance and expand services to further meet the needs and reduce barriers to success of the young adults in Central Oregon.

“Our benefactor, Jack, Murdock, believed strongly in the importance and value of youth empowerment, including education, job training and professional mentorship,” said Jeremy White, senior program officer, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “We are grateful for organizations like Heart of Oregon Corps that provide access to these resources in a connected and thoughtful way. We’re excited to see this new campus brought to life and serve countless young people for generations to come.”

With this grant, Heart of Oregon Corps has secured 46% of the project’s $9.5M budget—a significant milestone. However, more funding is needed to fully realize the Centralized Campus vision. Additional grants from private foundations, civic groups, federal congressionally directed support, and a community campaign to engage local donors, businesses and community partners are planned to complete this transformative initiative.

Committed funders of the $4.4M raised to date include: State of Oregon ($2,000,000), Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund ($500,000), The Roundhouse Foundation ($500,000), Marie Lamfrom Foundation ($150,000), Deschutes County ($100,000), Hayden Homes ($100,000), PGE Foundation ($75,000), Clark Family Foundation ($60,000), Bend Foundation ($45,000), Crevier Foundation ($35,000), First Interstate Bank Foundation ($25,000) and Autzen Foundation ($9,000). All Heart of Oregon Board members have made leadership individual donations to the campaign, along with other private donors.

With recent support of the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, Heart of Oregon Corps is poised to make significant strides toward its goal of establishing a Centralized Campus that will normalize and support youth on an employment and certifications path and provide them with the same level of community support as their peers attending a traditional college experience.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education and service to Central Oregon communities. Youth and young adults transform their own lives while improving their communities. All HOC programs apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to develop their leadership. HOC is accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today — and they are accepting youth applications now!

About M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust:

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington — that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

heartoforegon.org • murdocktrust.org