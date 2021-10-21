Help Webfoot Painting Support Local Children with Carving for Kids

(Photo | Courtesy of Webfoot Painting)

Usually during this spooky time of year, the Webfoot team is gearing up to get pumpkin-carving-crazy to support MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.

Unfortunately, the in-person experience of Carving for Kids has been cancelled in an effort to keep our friends and families safe.

Over the last 15 years we’ve raised over $200,000 from your support for Carving for Kids — and we ain’t stopping now!

We still need your help! Please click here: mtstar.org/carvingforkids .

In lieu of sponsoring a real pumpkin, we’d like to ask you to please sponsor a metaphorical pumpkin!

And better yet, all donations are matched!

The first $10,000 in donations will be matched by an anonymous donor graciously hoping to kickstart fundraising after another unfortunate cancellation.

Thank you for your contribution!

About Carving For Kids

Carving for Kids supports MountainStar Family Relief Nursery’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services. Their focus is on children aged 3 months to 3 years old to help vulnerable children and families succeed.

Where do the funds go? A new classroom in Redmond! Expansion and improvements to MountainStar’s facilities will allow them to serve more kids in Redmond and expand their support in Deschutes County. Donations will go towards classroom construction costs, new furniture, interactive play structures and art supplies.