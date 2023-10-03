High Desert Chamber Music 16th Season Concert This Weekend!

(Fauré Quartett | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) opens its 16th season in Central Oregon on Sunday, October 8 at 3:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber, and features the Fauré Quartett, an international prize-winning group from Germany. Ticket holders may join the members of the group at 2:45pm for a pre-concert talk and an opening season celebration immediately following the concert.

The program includes three songs by Gabriel Fauré in a special arrangement for the group, the audience favorite Gypsy Rondo piano quartet by Johannes Brahms, and their own arrangement of Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 16th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the region’s premier and leading chamber music organization, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.

Further information:

General Admission — $48, Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)