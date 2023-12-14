High Desert Chamber Music & Cascade School of Music Offer Free Public Master Class for Violinists & Pianists with the Kaplan Duo

(Master Class participants — Top: Elizabeth Cape, Zoe Clements, Mateo Garza, Aiden Koistinen Bottom: David Lyons, Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken, Anthony Senger | Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music and the Cascade School of Music will offer a public Master Class led by Mark Kaplan and David Kaplan this weekend. This event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend (230 NE Ninth St., Bend, OR 97701) on Saturday, December 16, and is free and open to the public. This event is presented in collaboration with the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

“We are excited to present both violinists and pianists in our Master Class offering this season,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This is the second year we have worked together with the Cascade School of Music and the nationally recognized American String Teachers Association to present this important educational event for our young artists.”

The students selected to perform include Elizabeth Cape, Zoe Clements, Mateo Garza, Aiden Koistinen, David Lyons, Ezra Oncken, Nicolas Oncken, and Anthony Senger. They range in age from 11 years old into adulthood. They come from the private piano studios of Amy Conklin, Peter Brownlee, Aaron Petit, Janet Smith, and violin studios of Kara Eubanks and Nancy Zhou. The performers attend Cascade Middle School, Realms, High Desert Middle School, Seven Peaks School, Caldera High School, Cascades Academy, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. They will be performing works by Sarasate, Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Beethoven, Starer, Mendelssohn, and Bach.

Among the world’s leading violinists, Mark Kaplan has maintained a flourishing career as a soloist and chamber musician for almost five decades. He has recorded a wide range of repertoire and has been a sought-after professor at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music since 2005. His son, David Kaplan, is a Yamaha artist, and an accomplished soloist and recitalist. He currently serves as an assistant professor and chair of Piano Performance at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Date: Saturday, December 16

Location: First Presbyterian Church

Schedule: Violin Class: 9:30am-11:30am

Piano Class: 12-2pm

Admission: Free and open to the public

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St.