High Desert Chamber Music’s 13th Annual Gala Silent Auction opens this week. Pre-registration is available now, and online bidding will open on Thursday, December 10 at noon and continue through Tuesday, December 15 at noon. From the comfort of your home, you can take care of your holiday shopping or treat yourself to some incredible items. Many packages this year can also be mailed to any destination in the United States.



A number of offerings are personalized and unique to High Desert Chamber Music. Some notable ones are listed below:



Private one-hour online presentation by Laura Putnam, Wellness Expert, to your group of up to 50 co-workers, board members, friends and/or family. This session provides a rethink on why our wellness efforts aren’t getting us any more active or any healthier, and what we can do differently. As COVID-19 has laid bare, “there is no me without you.” That is, my health depends on yours and your health depends on mine, meaning that the only way forward is together.

Original framed oil painting by Idaho artist Silas Thompson — A New Day (measures 24×24): Mockingbird Gallery has been proudly presenting fine original paintings and sculpture in Central Oregon for over 20 years. This is Thompson’s third year donating an original work to HDCM.

Spend an afternoon in the passenger seat of the #36 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe! You will be whisked away to take in the stunning mountainous views, via curvy roads and an impressive 530 hp — an envious combination for any adventure-seeker. Your drive in #36 will conclude at Cascada, located at Pronghorn Resort for drinks and delectable appetizers. Relive your experience anytime, thanks to the entire drive being captured digitally.

Four days and three nights in a private condo in PDX Pearl District — located steps from restaurants and cafes/pubs, coffee houses, a fabulous bakery, two parks, shopping and both the Central Loop & North-South streetcar lines.

Mushroom Foraging Trip for Four — Choose from Chanterelles in May, or Porcinis in June. Join hosts with over 40 years of experience on a three- to four-hour trip within driving distance of Central Oregon.



If wine is your pleasure, choose from multiple packages featuring Faith, Hope, & Charity Vineyards, Portello Wincafe or Elixir Wine Group. Other items include pieces by local artists Jacob Joseph Norris and Megan Marie Myers, photographer Jim Davis, personalized cutting boards by Hardenbrook Hardwoods and handmade wooden works by craftsman Doug Peichel. To view all items and register as a bidder, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com.



Funds raised from this event allow High Desert Chamber Music to offer all Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, teachers and schools in Central Oregon. The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music.



HDCM 2020-2021 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com