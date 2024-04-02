Hiring Managers are Optimistic, Despite Challenges

Mentorship: Starting a Company Initiative

The impacts of company supported mentorship initiatives are clear. These programs improve employee engagement, enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts, and create opportunities for individual growth and success, while benefiting the company. Mentorship programs take time to develop, grow, and improve. Companies looking to bring mentorship to the workplace have many opportunities from mentoring groups to company programs. If you’re involved in kick-starting an initiative or looking for casual ways to encourage mentorship, these ideas can help set you on the right track.

Read More

Job Insights: American and Canadian Hiring Managers Optimistic Despite Challenges

Hiring decision-makers in the U.S. and Canada began 2024 with positive expectations for hiring. Their feelings include optimism, confidence, and hopefulness. The latest Job Insights report tracks hiring and employment trends for the first half of 2024.

Infographic: 8 Ways to Increase Employee Engagement

A productive workforce starts with having a team of highly engaged, passionate employees. Not only does high engagement raise productivity, it also results in lower turnover, higher profitability, and lower absenteeism.

Read More

Tips for Emerging Leaders: Motivation

While businesses focus on recruiting and retention, one of the most important skills a leader can have is motivating employees. In fact, maintaining high productivity levels is nearly impossible without actively motivating your employees to excel and engage in new ways.

Read More

Express Named Premier Staffing Franchise by Entrepreneur

Express Employment Professionals was recognized as the top staffing/recruiting franchise for the 13th consecutive year, and the 57th franchised company overall, on Entrepreneur’s 45th Annual Franchise 500 ranking. The evaluation is based on key factors including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Read More

expresspros.com/bendor