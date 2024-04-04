Historic Campaign Finance Reform Bill Signed Into Law

On April 3, House Bill 4024 was signed into law, protecting Oregonians’ voices and taking steps to get big money out of politics by setting meaningful limits on campaign contributions. During a bill signing ceremony hosted by Governor Kotek, lawmakers and advocates celebrated the historic moment and acknowledged the many years of work on campaign finance reform that paved the way for this year’s success.

This bipartisan effort was led by then-House Majority Leader Julie Fahey and House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich in partnership with a variety of stakeholders.

“We set out to find a compromise because the alternative was an expensive and potentially confusing fight at the ballot–as well as years of legal challenges. Thankfully, everyone involved came to the table in good faith, and I’m grateful for their hard work. HB 4024 truly represents the Oregon Way of getting things done,” said House Speaker Julie Fahey (D-Eugene).

“Oregonians expect fairness and transparency in their elections. This bipartisan bill takes great strides to achieve more of both. Republicans remain committed to uncoupling power from insiders and returning it to the people of our great state,” said House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River).

“These are needed reforms that safeguard our elections, while protecting the ability of community organizations and nonprofits to engage in the kind of grassroots political organization that is a hallmark of Oregon’s democracy,” said Senate Democratic Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton & SW Portland).

“The people of Oregon have spoken on this issue and want reasonable campaign finance reform. It’s been a policy in the making for many years and I am proud of all the voices who came together to finally make it happen. It will be great to see my constitutional amendment which was passed by the voters be implemented,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend).

State agencies overseeing elections and campaign finance in Oregon will now work to implement the law so that it can go into effect smoothly in 2027.

