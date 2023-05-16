Historic Preservation Month Event Coming to Grace & Hammer Pizza May 20

(Photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

May is Historic Preservation Month, and the community is invited to celebrate by participating in several upcoming activities planned by the Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission (HLC). On Saturday, May 20, from 3-6pm, HLC will present a ‘Wedding Reception’ style gathering at the former Redmond Presbyterian Church building, now Grace & Hammer Pizza, honoring the countless events the building has hosted over the decades. The event is also intended to celebrate the adaptive reuse and revitalization of one of Redmond’s historic landmark buildings. Attendees are encouraged to wear their wedding, bridesmaid, and/or other attire they may have worn to a previous event at the church. Light beverages and wedding cake will be served.

HLC is also conducting a month-long historic photo contest. Participants are invited to share a photo(s) of family events such as weddings and baptisms at the former Redmond Presbyterian Church. Submissions will be reviewed and displayed during the May 20 event as well as posted to the Historic Landmarks Commission’s Facebook page. Submit your photos to kyle.roberta@redmondoregon.gov or to facebook.com/RedmondHLC.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation established Preservation Week in 1973 and extended the festivities to the full month of May in 2005 to allow for more time to raise awareness about the importance of preservation. The Deschutes County Historical Society has compiled a schedule of events and programs happening throughout Deschutes County that may be viewed online at deschuteshistory.org/about-us/historic-preservation-month.

To learn more about all the Redmond’s HLC Historic Preservation Month activities, visit redmondoregon.gov/HLCevents. Have questions, please contact Kyle Roberts, Historic Preservation Officer at 541-923-7758 or kyle.roberts@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov