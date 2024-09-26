Historic Vote to Combine Scouting Councils

(Cub Scout Summer Camp at Camp McLoughlin – 2023 | Photo courtesy of Crater Lake Council)

The national program of Scouting America, formerly known as Boy Scouts of America, is administered through regional councils. Earlier this year the Crater Lake Council and Oregon Trail Council began formal discussions about the merging of the two organizations. Each council formed a merger committee to investigate the opportunity and make recommendations to their respective Executive Boards. The merger committee conducted listening sessions through fireside chats and online submission with the intention of making sure all volunteers had an opportunity to ask questions and learn more.

Bill Anderson, Board president of Crater Lake Council said, “The process to approve the merger of two Councils was thorough and thoughtful, with robust discussion and evaluation of how best to serve youth through Scouting programs today, and into tomorrow.” Discussions included budget forecasting, personnel needs, and most importantly, how to best serve the youth, volunteers, and communities in a combined service area. Concerns were also addressed, and above all, opportunities to expand Scouting’s impact were discovered.

“The joining of our two councils will ensure that the character development programs of Scouting continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people, their families, and in the communities where they live,” Dave Jarvis, Scout executive of Oregon Trail Council said. “Each council brings to the table strengths that will enhance the programs offered. I am grateful for the time and effort that volunteers and staff from both councils have contributed to making this merger possible.”

The merger is a combination of Crater Lake Council and Oregon Trail Council and will form a new organization with a new name. The merger will also extend to Order of the Arrow, the honor society of Scouting America. During a joint OA lodge merger committee meeting youth leaders discussed and proposed names for the new Council.

Local Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA units will receive direct communications throughout the transition process, but Scouting executives don’t anticipate a disruption of operations or support by staff.

“Packs and Troops are busy delivering a quality Scouting program for their youth members and families. The merger of our two Councils will bring greater support and resources,” said Jennifer Mooney, assistant Scout executive for Crater Lake Council. “It’s an exciting time to be active in Scouting. Having just celebrated the five year anniversary of including girls in Scouting, and the new family model of Scouting America, means we’re serving the whole family.”

About Crater Lake Council:

The Crater Lake Council, BSA, serves an 11-county area sharing the fantastic benefits of Scouting to over 1,300 youth and 650 volunteer adults. Crater Lake Council continues to prepare young people for life by providing the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training.

About Oregon Trail Council:

The Oregon Trail Council, BSA, provides the Scouting program to more than 1,200 youth and 700 volunteers across Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane and Lincoln counties. Formally established in 1944, more than 100,000 youth have participated in the programs it provides.

About Scouting America:

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values- based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through the Scouting program since the founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

