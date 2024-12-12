Ho, Ho, Holy Cow

Central Oregon Locavore is thrilled to offer new opportunities for businesses to support a resilient local food system this holiday season!

Corporate Partnerships are now available with Locavore, with which businesses gain more than just visibility — they become active partners in fostering food security and economic growth in the community. Corporate Partnerships offer discounted purchase of bulk employee memberships, allowing businesses to play a pivotal role in helping Locavore sustain its mission to support local farmers, promote sustainable agriculture, and increase local food access in Central Oregon. These memberships in turn offer daily discounts on locally and organically grown, nutrient-dense food from over 150 local vendors, making it easy for employees to access high-quality, fresh products while supporting Central Oregon’s local economy. Locavore believes that happy, healthy employees are essential to the success and longevity of local businesses. A corporate partnership with Locavore is truly a win-win for all involved!

Locavore is also offering bulk gift card purchases for businesses looking to share the gift of local food with their employees. Companies that purchase $1,000 or more in gift cards will be treated to a private shopping hour– we’ll pop the bubbly to add a little extra sparkle to your private shopping event! Gift cards can be purchased either in-store or online at centraloregonlocavore.localgiftcards.com. For both options, contact Locavore to prepare your gift certificate batch for advance pick-up!

These holiday offerings provide a unique opportunity for local businesses to invest in employee wellness while also supporting the community. Not only does this initiative promote local food access, but it also allows businesses to factor these purchases into their End-of-Year budgets and earn a tax deduction for supporting a good cause that ripples through an entire community.

For more information on Corporate Partnerships or to inquire about bulk gift card purchases, contact Lexie@centraloregonlocavore.org.

More info about Corporate Opportunities.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting local food, farmers, and sustainable agricultural practices. Through its 7 day-a-week, year-round indoor farmers’ market, educational programs, and community events, Locavore promotes a healthier, more resilient local food system in Central Oregon.

centraloregonlocavore.org