(Donna and Randi Holm | Photos Courtesy of Holm Made Toffee Co.)

When Holm Made Toffee Co. arrived on the Bend foodie scene in 2011, Randi Holm was grateful for the support and guidance she received from the Central Oregon small-business community. The company was founded by Randi’s mother-in-law, Donna Holm, in 2007 in Glide after she retired from a career as an elementary teacher.

Now, she said, it’s her opportunity to pay it forward.

Holm is collaborating with several small-business owners in Oregon to create gift boxes for the holiday season. Many small businesses in Oregon are struggling their way through 2020, especially since many holiday festivals have been canceled and retailers are scaling back on their orders.

“We want to do our part in supporting our fellow small-business owners this holiday season,” Holm said. “I don’t want to compete with my fellow local makers so that’s why I decided to join forces. I believe in collaboration over competition. We are all stronger together.”

The participating companies are Inspired Leaf Teas, Broadus Bees Honey, LeeMo Designs, Farewell Coffee Roasters, Sticker-lishious and Holm Made Toffee all of Bend, One Fork Farm Caramels of McMinnville, Bees and Beans Candy of Portland, Paradox Candle Co. of Prineville and Bushel and A Peck Organic Skincare of Albany. The collaborative gift baskets are available now through December 31 at holmmadetoffee.com or while supplies last.

Holm said she plans to add more Oregon-based companies in the future.

“There is so much talent in Central Oregon,” Holm said. “If these boxes do well, we plan on releasing more curated themes with more makers, and we want to offer many of these gift options year-round.”

Holm said many local businesses won’t survive through 2021 without strong fourth-quarter sales in 2020.

“Many businesses, including us, have had to use any reserve we have trying to navigate COVID-19 since March,” Holm said. “It is so important to be locally focused this year to help keep local business owners’ doors open.”

Holm described the gift boxes as a “win-win” because people can shop at home and support several local businesses at one time.

A local woman-owned business owner, Ann Laflamme-Allan, said her team at Sticker-lishious view their success as being tied to other local businesses.

“It is a complete joy to support, learn from and collaborate with all the innovative women in our town,” Laflamme-Allan said. “Together, we get to promote each other’s businesses while connecting, brainstorming and generally enjoying one another’s company. As we like to say at Sticker-lishious, ‘Babes Build Empires!’”

Farewell Coffee Roasters

It’s been a wild year for Farewell Coffee Roasters owners Garret and Carlee Caster.

“The uncertainty and isolation have been rough for so many businesses. We’ve done our best to pivot as the challenges arise and are so thankful, we live in a community that values shopping local and supporting small businesses like ours,” Garret said.

Their belief in Bend’s community spirit was rewarded when they were asked to participate in the local makers collaboration boxes.

“Randi is an absolute ball of energy and positivity,” Garret said. “It was really flattering to be asked to be included with small businesses who share the same ethos and perspective as us.”

Garret said Central Oregon is a great place to have a small business because people support their neighbors by buying local.

“I encourage people to vote with their dollars by supporting local businesses,” he said. “There are a lot of really talented and passionate people who are making food and drinks. We are grateful to be a part of that and share our coffee.”

In 2018, Garret and Carlee Caster started Farewell Coffee Roasters in Bend built on the principles of crafting a delicious, high-quality coffee. They named their company Farewell because the region was once called Farewell Bend until 1905 when citizens dropped the farewell part and decided to just call it Bend.

“I am a firefighter in Bend and one of my favorite parts of my work is sitting around the table with people and talking about life, our jobs and more,” Garret said. “Coffee brings people together and that drew us into the coffee world. We have an interest and curiosity in crafting really tasty coffee.”

Paradox Candle Co.

Laura Kenfield started Paradox Candle Co. in 2018 because she wanted to craft unique scents that were clean burning and affordable. “I have seen some amazing candles, but the price point is just way too much for me to want to purchase them,” she said. “I want a candle that can go with any décor and still look and smell amazing! I also wanted to make a product that in the end you can recycle and reuse the jars.”

She was honored when Holm asked her to participate in the gift box collaboration. “My favorite part of my candle business is private label. I love making a one-of-a kind scent for a company. When Randi and I talked about gift boxes it was obvious that I wanted to take on making a special candle for one of them! The Birthday Box was perfect! Who doesn’t like the smell of cake!”

A home-based, woman-owned business in Prineville, Kenfield said her business has allowed her to raise her son instead of sending him to daycare.

She named her business Paradox Candles because it defines how she mixes scents that don’t make sense. Her candles include ginger and lemongrass, tobacco and vanilla, white currant and bonfire and grapefruit and mint, as well as traditional scents like pumpkin spice and sweet cinnamon.

“What I enjoy the most about this collaboration is that it is a fun way to work together,” Kenfield said. “I adore Randi, and I really appreciate what she’s doing to benefit other businesses.”

holmmadetoffee.com