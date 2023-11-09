Hopscotch Kids Announces its Latest Expansion Encompassing Full Baby Essentials 

Hopscotch Kids announces the grand opening of its expansion and we are throwing a community party to celebrate! Our mission has always been to be your go-to destination for baby and children’s clothes, shoes, books, gifts, and gear. Now, we’ve taken that mission a step further by introducing a whole new world of offerings including premium brands of strollers, car seats, baby furniture, and maternity essentials and clothing.

The grand opening event is not just a celebration of shopping; it’s a celebration of community. As a testament to our dedication to local causes, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re contributing over $5,000 worth of raffle items to support our very own Summit High School Theater. Giving back is woven into the fabric of our store, and we couldn’t be more excited to make a meaningful impact.

The event will include:

Free Refreshments and Drinks: Enjoy delicious refreshments as you explore the new expansion. Saturday from 1pm-4pm we will have Little Fox Cart here spinning organic cotton candy and free face painting.

Free Swag Bags: Be one of the first to arrive and receive a swag bag filled with exciting surprises (available while supplies last). Choose from a Mama Bag or a Kiddo Bag.

Kids’ Contest: We will be holding a naming contest for the baby frogin our new logo. Enter to win a Hopscotch Kids gift card!

Free Mini Photo Shoot: With any $100 purchase on Sunday 1pm-4pm. You will have the opportunity to capture precious memories with a free mini photo shoot by Kim Wilson Photography

The new expansion features an array of exciting additions to our already extensive inventory, including:

Car Seats and Strollers: Ensure the safety and comfort of your child with our innovative car seats and strollers. Our experienced staff will help with the selection of the perfect travel system for your lifestyle. We also offer complimentary car seat installations and checks with a nationally certified CPST (child passenger safety technician).

Baby Furniture: Find a curated selection of stylish and practical furniture to create the perfect nursery for your little one. From cribs to changing tables, highchairs to baby baths, discover the perfect pieces to create a cozy nursery for your bundle of joy.

Maternity and New Parent Support: Offering an exclusive array of new parent supports, from breast pumps to belly oils. Expecting mothers can now shop for stylish and comfortable maternity clothing, as well as nursing bras, diaper bag and more.

We will be launching a new website that will include a new all-encompassing gift registry on Monday, November 13. New website link — hopscotchkids.com.

Join us for a day of celebration, community involvement, and exceptional shopping opportunities. We look forward to sharing this exciting moment with everyone. For more information, please contact: Bridget Bostrom, owner 541-213-2245

Date: November 11 and 12

Time: 10am-6pm

Location: 1303 NW Galveston Bend OR 97703

About Hopscotch Kids:

Located in Bend, Oregon, Hopscotch Kids is a full-service children’s store carrying premium brands from around the world. This unique store carries a wide selection of shoes, clothing, strollers and car seats, baby furniture, Maternity and New Parent Support, eco-friendly toys, books, and gifts. Voted “Best Children’s Clothing” store in Bend by the community and The Source Weekly.

hopscotchkids.com