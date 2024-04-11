Horner Cycling Foundation to Resurrect the Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium in Downtown Bend August 10

The Horner Cycling Foundation is excited to announce that they are bringing back the Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium to downtown Bend on August 10, 2024. The title sponsor, Worthy Brewing, is equally excited. The event has been a perennial favorite amongst locals but has not happened since 2017. Producing a scaled down version of the Cascade Cycling Classic from a five- day stage race to a one-day criterium seemed much more doable to the Horner Cycling Foundation staff.

The Horner Cycling Foundation is looking forward to creating an opportunity for racers of differing abilities, especially juniors. Retired professional cyclists, Chris and Megan Horner, had years of success racing the Cascade Cycling Classic Criterium and are excited for racers to have the opportunity to race on a unique course with such enthusiastic and supportive spectators.

This year’s race will host the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association’s Criterium State Championships for master and junior categories. The men and women’s professional races will conclude the evening. The race is partnering with the FootZone to produce a mile running event on the course at 5:55pm. More details will become available soon and be located on the cascadecyclingclassic.com website, as well as the FootZone’s website.

Riders will race as many laps as they can in the amount of time determined by their category. The race begins and ends on NW Wall St., parallel to NW Minnesota. Racers will ride clockwise, heading north on NW Wall and taking a right onto NW Oregon and then a right onto NW Bond, left on NW Minnesota, a right on NW Lava to NW Franklin and then back to NW Wall St. The lap is approximately .7 of a mile.

Tentative Schedule as follows:

Bend Downtown Crit-August 10, 2024 Schedule of Events

Men Cat 4/5 12:00pm 12:40pm 40 Minutes 10 Minutes Women Cat 3/4/5 12:50pm 1:30pm 40 Minutes 10 Minutes Jr. Men and Women (9-10), (11-12), (13-14) Race together but scored separately 1:40pm 2:05pm 25 Minutes 10 Minutes Cat 3 Open 2:15pm 3:00pm 45 Minutes 10 Minutes Women Masters 40+, 50+, 60 3:10pm 3:55pm 45 Minutes 10 Minutes Open Masters 50+, 60+ 4:05pm 4:50pm 45 Minutes 10 Minutes Open Masters 40+ 5:00pm 5:45pm 45 Minutes 10 Minutes Mile Race 5:55pm 6:05pm 10 Minutes 10 Minutes Kiddie Bike Sprint 6:15pm 6:25pm 10 Minutes 10 Minutes Jr. Men and Women-15-16, 17-18, Race together but scored separately 6:35pm 7:05pm 30 Minutes 10 Minutes Women Cat 1/2 7:15pm 8:05pm 50 Minutes 10 Minutes Pro Men Cat 1/2 8:15pm 9:15pm 60 Minutes

Race information including sponsorship, volunteer and host housing opportunities can be found at cascadecyclingclassic.com Email molly@hornerlawllp.com for more information.

The mission of the Horner Cycling Foundation is to create a junior road cycling team that is inclusive, accessible to all socioeconomic statuses with the focus on skill development, team building and fostering a life-long love of cycling.

Sponsored by Worthy Brewing, Horner Law, LLP, RedBird Physio, High Desert Sports and Spine, Sagebrush Cycles, Modus Sports, Shimano and Wholesum Media.

cascadecyclingclassic.com